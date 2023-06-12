ATLANTIC – Officials with the ACLU of Iowa sent a letter to the Atlantic School Board Monday encouraging its members to not create any policy related to students protesting after a resident-speaking on behalf of several taxpayers- asked the board to consider creating a policy that would restrict protest to happen before or after school hours and would preferably not be held on student grounds.
“The ACLU of Iowa is a statewide nonprofit and nonpartisan organization with thousands of Iowa members that is dedicated to the principles of liberty and equality embodied in the United States and Iowa Constitutions,” officials said in the letter. “As part of its mission, the ACLU of Iowa works to preserve the freedoms of speech and expression guaranteed by the First Amendment and the Iowa Constitution’s article I, section 7. Along with our efforts in the courts and legislature, we promote these freedoms through public education and advocacy by, among other things, providing legal information letters such as this one to local governments potentially considering action that would infringe upon these basic constitutional rights. We urge you not to consider or adopt any such policy, as it would violate your students’ constitutional rights and expose you to substantial liability.”
“As an initial matter, your mission as a public school is not merely to instruct in math, language, and science, but to inculcate in your students the ‘fundamental values necessary to the maintenance of a democratic political system,’” officials said in the letter. “ Among those fundamental values is the right to express one’s opinions and engage in that oldest form of participation in government: protest. It would be inconsistent with your mission as a place of public education to teach your students about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the civil rights movement on Thursday, and then penalize them for similar constitutionally protected nonviolent political expression on Friday. That your students apparently understand their rights and feel the need to speak out against prejudice would indicate not that your students are missing core education, but that your educators have done their job and instilled in these students a sense of respect, self-esteem, and leadership.”
“It was in recognition of this critical obligation of our system of public education that the U.S. Supreme Court famously declared—in a case arising out of anti-war protests in Iowa public schools—that students do not ‘shed their constitutional rights to freedom of speech or expression at the schoolhouse gate,’” officials said in the letter. “ While the Court has since provided schools some leeway to regulate speech “in light of the special characteristics of the school environment,” it has never (and cannot ever, consistent with the Constitution) authorize engaging in viewpoint discrimination or punishing speech on account of its political content. Our constitutions provide the broadest possible protection to political speech and they do not allow schools to decide what political speech will be acceptable.”
Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber said Monday he was not currently in the district, and had not seen the letter. He said board members hadn’t discussed a policy related to protests, and said board members were going to consider the second reading of student related policies during their meeting on Wednesday. No changes were made to those policies during the first reading.
“We have not discussed or done anything with that since that public comment,” Barber said Monday. “We are having our second reading of the 500 policies which are student related (during the next meeting) and we did not make any changes (to those policies) during our first reading.”
LeAnn Pellett, speaking on behalf of several taxpayers in the district, spoke during public comment during the May 10 meeting, and suggested making the policy following a protest held March 1. While the letter from the ACLU said the suggestion was in regard to the March 1 protest against the anti-LGBTQ legislation adopted during the Iowa legislature’s 2023 session, Pellett did not specifically describe what type of protest occurred.
However, the AHS Needle reported at the end of February that “a group of students plan to facilitate a walkout to protest the recent anti-LGBTQIA+ bills being debated in the Iowa legislature. The Iowa QSA, or Queer Student Alliance, a youth-led organization, is heading the walkout as Iowa lawmakers come closer to potentially banning gender identity from being taught or added to the curriculum for grades three or below” as part of statewide walkout.
Pellett said taxpayers did not object to students protesting, but did object to the protest being held during school hours, and that it was approved and promoted by some school staff.
“We do not object to anyone’s right to support or protest for certain students,” Pellett said. “We do however object to these events taking place during educational instruction time, approved by school administration, and promoted by educators. We pay teachers to teach, not be activists. We pay our administrators to make decisions on allowing events and activities that are our best for the majority of our Atlantic students.”
Prior to the public comment, Board President Laura McLean said board members are only to listen to comments and not interact or respond to them.
A copy of the full letter can be found on our website atlanticnewstelegraph.com with this story.