Help and Hope

(photo by Jennifer Nichols)

Pictured are (from left) are New Hope Bargain Shoppe Assistant Manager Angie Squires and Lindsey Anderes are seated at table for sale at the thrift store that just recently opened.

 (photo by Jennifer Nichols)

ATLANTIC – Forty-eight years ago, a thrift store was opened to help raise funds to build a center named New Hope in Carroll to offer services for adults with mental and physical disabilities. Since that time, four more stores have been opened to continue to support the center, and the latest one just opened in Atlantic. Known as New Hope Bargain Shoppe, the store offers new and used items that range from clothing to camping supplies.

