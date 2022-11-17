Help and Hope

ATLANTIC – Forty-eight years ago, a thrift store was opened to help raise funds to build a center named New Hope in Carroll to offer services for adults with mental and physical disabilities. Since that time, four more stores have been opened to continue to support the center, and the latest one just opened in Atlantic. Known as New Hope Bargain Shoppe, the store offers new and used items that range from clothing to camping supplies.
