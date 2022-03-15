Carnival theme for 2022 Relay Event

Pictured are two members of the Relay For Life Committee James Darrow and Jon Schuler (along with other members of their families) who will be helping organize this year’s Relay For Life event in June.

CASS COUNTY – The 2022 Relay For Life event, which raises funds for the American Cancer Society, will look a little different this year.

According to Relay For Life Committee Chairman Carole Schuler, the event will be held at the Nishna Valley Family YMCA on June 26 from 2 to 5 p.m. with a carnival-like atmosphere. She said the committee decided to try something different to encourage more participation, whether it is someone joining a Relay For Life team nd holding fund-raisers or someone who is a family member of a cancer survivor who wants to come out and support that person. A survivors’ program will be held at 3 p.m. and a survivors’ lap will be held at 3:30 p.m.

Beside announcing the date, Schuler said she wants to encourage people to start signing up their team and start holding fund-raising events.

“Right now we’re encouraging teams to sign up on our web site (www.relayforlife.org/casscountyia) and start raising funds,” she said.

Schuler said a couple teams have already started fund-raising projects including one who will be holding a bike raffle in memory of Frank Mitchell, who owned and operated the Bicycle Store, and another team from the hospital holding a cupcake fund-raiser.

Much more information can be found on the web site or the group’s Facebook Group: Relay For Life of Cass County.

