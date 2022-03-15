Carnival theme for 2022 Relay Event

CASS COUNTY – The 2022 Relay For Life event, which raises funds for the American Cancer Society, will look a little different this year.
According to Relay For Life Committee Chairman Carole Schuler, the event will be held at the Nishna Valley Family YMCA on June 26 from 2 to 5 p.m. with a carnival-like atmosphere. She said the committee decided to try something different to encourage more participation, whether it is someone joining a Relay For Life team nd holding fund-raisers or someone who is a family member of a cancer survivor who wants to come out and support that person. A survivors’ program will be held at 3 p.m. and a survivors’ lap will be held at 3:30 p.m.
Beside announcing the date, Schuler said she wants to encourage people to start signing up their team and start holding fund-raising events.
“Right now we’re encouraging teams to sign up on our web site (www.relayforlife.org/casscountyia) and start raising funds,” she said.
Schuler said a couple teams have already started fund-raising projects including one who will be holding a bike raffle in memory of Frank Mitchell, who owned and operated the Bicycle Store, and another team from the hospital holding a cupcake fund-raiser.
Much more information can be found on the web site or the group’s Facebook Group: Relay For Life of Cass County.