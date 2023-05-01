ATLANTIC — The Atlantic City Council will consider Wednesday the second reading of an ordinance increasing the city’s water rates.
City to consider second reading of new water and sewer rate ordinance
Email Jeff Lundquist at jrlund@ant-news.com
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
Jeff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
How are you doing with your New Year's Resolutions?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Official entries for '23 Drake Relays announced
- Chase leads to drug, cash seizure
- DRAKE RELAYS: CAM boys' SHR just misses finals cut
- Two more plead guilty in Fentanyl charges
- Cass Health awarded grant for new apprenticeship program for nursing careers
- Church members donate to splash pad, pool
- Woman arrested for misappropriating Cass County Pheasants Forever funds
- DRAKE RELAYS: Breaking it down – the area's Drake qualifiers
- Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors celebrate with The Little Cobbler
- Free Community Screening of "Chasing Childhood"
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.