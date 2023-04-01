social security

Without action from Congress, Social Security would have enough money to pay about 77% of the total scheduled benefits in 2033, a trustees’ report states.

WASHINGTON — Social Security will no longer be able to pay full benefits in 2033, a year earlier than previously expected, according to a report released Friday.

