ATLANTIC - Elaine K. Otte, a 42 year resident of the community and former COO of the Clarinda Medical Center, is expected to be named to fill the vacant At-Large council seat during Wednesday night’s Council meeting.
Atlantic city officials said Tuesday that Otte’s experience and commitment to the community will be an asset to the Council.
“We believe she will be a real asset and she loves Atlantic,” Mayor Grace Garrett said Wednesday.
Otte has been active in the Atlantic Booster Club serving for six years, including two as president and served at President of the Little Lambs Preschool board. She has also been active in her church, Zion Lutheran Church.
The seat, formerly held by Garrett became vacant after she was sworn in as Mayor after winning the seat in a runoff last year. Then two weeks ago the Council decided to fill the vacancy by appointment rather than holding a special election which could cost between $4,000 and $4.500.
Three individuals had been interviewed for the seat, but Garrett said several others had inquired about the position, but ultimately chose not to apply. Garrett added that interest bodes well for future involvement in the community.
“I believe that we have some talent that is going to step up,” she said.
Once the appointment has been made the public can petition for a special election to fill the vacancy. The petition must be filed within 14 days after the appointment is made and contain at least 200 or at least the number of signatures equal to 15 percent of voters who voted for candidates for office on the ballot at the preceding regular election, whichever is fewer. In all cases, the minimum number of signatures cannot be less than 10.
The meeting will be held Monday night at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.