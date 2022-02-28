Cass County Public Health is now accepting registrations for the next session of A Matter of Balance. This award-winning program helps older adults learn to manage their concerns about falling, make changes to reduce the risk of falling, and increase their physical activity, flexibility, strength, and balance. Participants meet for two hours each week for eight weeks total, and the program is offered for free.
This upcoming session will be held from 1 to 3 pm on Tuesdays beginning on March 15th. Registration is required as class size is limited. To register, or for more information, please contact Victoria Means at Cass County Public Health at 712-243-7443.