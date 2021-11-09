DES MOINES – Warmer temperatures and minimal precipitation allowed Iowa’s farmers 5.6 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending November 7, 2021, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Field activities included harvesting, fall tillage, fertilizer and anhydrous applications and baling corn stalks.
“Last month was the eighth wettest October on record,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “A stretch of rainy days helped replenish soil moisture, improving drought conditions that were lingering in the state. Although the precipitation slowed fieldwork, soybean harvest is now nearing completion.”
Topsoil moisture levels rated 1 percent very short, 14 percent short, 80 percent adequate and 5 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture levels rated 7 percent very short, 26 percent short, 64 percent adequate and 3 percent surplus.
Harvest continued this week and was wrapping up in some parts of the State. Iowa’s corn for grain harvest reached 84 percent complete, 4 days ahead of the five-year average. Moisture content of field corn being harvested for grain was 17 percent. Only farmers in South Central Iowa have over one-quarter of their corn for grain crop remaining to be harvested.
Ninety-five percent of Iowa’s soybean crop has been harvested, 3 days ahead of the five-year average. While soybean harvest is nearly complete in much of the State, farmers in the southwest and south central districts have over 10 percent of their soybean crop still to harvest.
