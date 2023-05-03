City Hall

Atlantic City Hall

ATLANTIC — The Atlantic City Council passed the first reading Wednesday of a resolution disbanding the Community Promotion Commission and redistributing the funding it had been in charge of dispersing.

Email Jeff Lundquist at jrlund@ant-news.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.