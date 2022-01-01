Snowy roads cause accident at hotel

...Winter Storm Winding Down This Evening Then Dangerous Cold
Overnight...
.Snowfall will continue to wind down across the region this
evening, primarily from northwest to southeast. Areas of southeast
Iowa may continue to see periods of moderate snowfall, but too
will wind down over the next few hours. Travel conditions may
remain relatively poor even after snowfall ends due to this
snowfall easily being blown around and across roadways. Replacing
snowfall, and already in place across much of the state, will be
bitter to dangerous cold and wind chills lasting into Sunday
morning.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the winter Storm Warning, moderate snowfall with
additional accumulations of an inch or two possible across
southern and southeast Iowa. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very
cold wind chills expected. Wind chills to around 25 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, southern and eastern Iowa
* WHEN...Until noon CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes or less. Areas that received
accumulating snowfall may continue to see hazardous travel at
times due to periods of blowing snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
