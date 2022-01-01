Snowy roads cause accident at hotel
(photo contributed)

ATLANTIC – Snowy roads caused a pick up to slide into a hotel in Atlantic on Saturday afternoon.

Atlantic Police Officer Paul Wood said Austin Boggs, 24, of Lewis, lost control of the 2002 Ford F-250 he was driving, slid sideways, and ended up striking the A-Ford-O hotel, located near the intersection Seventh and Palm Streets.

Wood said there were no injuries from the accident, just property damage.

The accident occurred at approximately 1:45 p.m.

