Snowy roads cause accident at hotel

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm Winding Down This Evening Then Dangerous Cold Overnight... .Snowfall will continue to wind down across the region this evening, primarily from northwest to southeast. Areas of southeast Iowa may continue to see periods of moderate snowfall, but too will wind down over the next few hours. Travel conditions may remain relatively poor even after snowfall ends due to this snowfall easily being blown around and across roadways. Replacing snowfall, and already in place across much of the state, will be bitter to dangerous cold and wind chills lasting into Sunday morning. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the winter Storm Warning, moderate snowfall with additional accumulations of an inch or two possible across southern and southeast Iowa. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills to around 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, southern and eastern Iowa * WHEN...Until noon CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes or less. Areas that received accumulating snowfall may continue to see hazardous travel at times due to periods of blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&