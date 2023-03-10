Drougth map

(Graphic courtesy of U.S. Drought Monitor)

The driest areas of Iowa are in the northwest.

 (Graphic courtesy of U.S. Drought Monitor)

Pervasive drought in Iowa that peaked in November has been significantly abated by one of the wettest winters on record, according to the state climatologist.

