ATLANTIC – Students and staff at Washington Elementary are competing in a pumpkin contest. Different classrooms and different departments decorated pumpkins, which are on display in the school entrance. School board members and Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber were contest judges, and were making their selections on Friday, although visitors were asked to vote if they stopped by. The winners will receive Casey’s breakfast pizza, and if there is a tie students will choose the winner. The pumpkins will be on display through parent teacher conferences next week.

