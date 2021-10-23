ATLANTIC – Students and staff at Washington Elementary are competing in a pumpkin contest. Different classrooms and different departments decorated pumpkins, which are on display in the school entrance. School board members and Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber were contest judges, and were making their selections on Friday, although visitors were asked to vote if they stopped by. The winners will receive Casey’s breakfast pizza, and if there is a tie students will choose the winner. The pumpkins will be on display through parent teacher conferences next week.
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Trending Food Videos
Recent Obituaries
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending Recipes
Atlantic, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 87%
- Feels Like: 39°
- Heat Index: 44°
- Wind: 10 mph
- Wind Chill: 39°
- UV Index: 4 Moderate
- Sunrise: 07:41:13 AM
- Sunset: 06:26:54 PM
- Dew Point: 41°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Sunshine and a few clouds. High 59F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 43F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Tomorrow
Showers and thunderstorms likely. High 49F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: E @ 11mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 43°
Heat Index: 48°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 13mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 61%
Wind Chill: 47°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 13mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 54%
Wind Chill: 51°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 14mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 46%
Wind Chill: 53°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 14mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 45%
Wind Chill: 54°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 14mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 45%
Wind Chill: 55°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 15mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 47%
Wind Chill: 54°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 12mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 49%
Wind Chill: 52°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 10mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 56%
Wind Chill: 49°
Heat Index: 53°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 9mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 64%
Wind Chill: 46°
Heat Index: 50°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 10mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 45°
Heat Index: 49°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 11mph
Precip: 16% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 44°
Heat Index: 48°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Trending
Articles
- Area Police Reports
- Valley Business Park to be Sold
- PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: AHSTW snatches victory from CB St. Albert
- PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Atlantic qualifies 3 for state meet
- REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: 4 area teams win Monday night
- FOOTBALL: Area teams to make playoff debuts today
- Class of 1970 celebrations 50th reunion
- PREP FOOTBALL PREVIEW: A chance to play spoiler
- PREP FOOTBALL: Griswold ends 24-game losing streak with big win over River Valley
- IOWA CLASS 3A REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL: Trojans eliminated by Red Oak
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Featured Jobs
What do you think?
Should the city tear down the "park house?"
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.