ATLANTIC — The Atlantic City Council will adopt the preliminary 2023 budget and set a public hearing for its final approval.
Atlantic City Administrator John Lund said last month the city’s tax levy would remain at the current $16.56 per $1,000 of valuation while the city is expected to spend $14,176,127 in the coming year, about $517,000 less than the current year. Total revenue is expected to equal $14,866468, an increase from $13,070,645 in the current year.
The city is expected to have an ending balance of just over $8.2 million this year and just over $8.9 million in 2023. Atlantic’s tax rate will be the 13th highest in cities with a population between 5,000 and 10,000, a decrease from the previous year.
Included in the budget is a healthy increase for ambulance service — a nearly 50% increase in the city’s share jumping from $231,286 to $345,000. According to the budget document, the cost of the service is split between the city, Cass County and Cass County Health Systems. Last year, a new contract was negotiated that included an increase to services and coverage and a requirement to have two ambulances in the community.
“The overall budget accomplishes key priorities of the Mayor and Council in funding for community beautification, housing, economic development, code enforcement support, and escrowed funds for airport improvements,” Lund said in the agenda information. “No increases to existing fees are proposed. However, there is a necessity to increase the sanitary sewer utility rates to accommodate the capital improvement needs of the wastewater department.”
Lund said previously that the last time the rates were raised was in 2013 and the increase would probably start in July.
The city is expected to set the public hearing for March 2 and approve the budget on March 16. The final budget must be certified by the County Auditor and submitted to the State by March 31.