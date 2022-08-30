ATLANTIC – The Atlantic Park Board is expected to have at least two more presentations in the coming days from companies hoping to build a splash pad in Sunnyside Park, according to Park Director Bryant Rasmussen.
At least two more splash pad presentations expected
