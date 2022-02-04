ATLANTIC – Atlantic school officials will determine the process to hire a new middle school principal during the next school board meeting, on Feb. 9.
Last week, AMS Principal Josh Rasmussen was hired as the new Adair-Casey-Guthrie Center superintendent, and he will start on July 1. Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber said Wednesday school officials were starting to discuss the hiring process, and hope to have it firmed up by the next board meeting.
“We’re in discussions about that,” Barber said. “It’s not formalized yet. We’ll formalize it next Wednesday.”
Barber said it is likely that the candidate will be interviewed by multiple groups as part of the process, and he would like to get the position advertised as soon as possible.
“Hopefully we’ll get a good group of candidates,” he said.
Barber said Rasmussen has served “as a business teacher, then he was activities director, assistant principal and middle school principal. He served our community a lot of years and in a lot of different roles. We thank him and we wish him the best as he moves onto superintendent at ACGC.”
Rasmussen said he was always interested in being a superintendent.
“‘I’ve always kept my eye open for a superintendent’s position in the area,” he said. “When ACGC opened up, I know it’s a great community with great people, and that’s why I decided to apply. I’m just looking forward to getting to know the people and building relationships within the Adair-Casey-Guthrie Center school district.”