CASS COUNTY — The Cass County Board of Supervisors Monday agreed to create a dedicated account to be used for economic development and reducing unemployment.
The account will be funded with just over $1 million in proceeds from the sale of farm land that had been part of the Valley Business Park.
The 156 acre plot located north of the business park, at the intersection of Highway 71 and Interstate 80, sold at auction in December fetching $16,000 an acre.
The property was owned by the Cass/Atlantic Development Corporation (CADCO) and Audubon County Economic Development (ACED) who purchased the property in 2007 in the hope of developing it. The effort was ultimately unsuccessful.
With the creation of the account the board can now officially receive the funds. Once established the account will be exclusively used for “the purpose of economic development and reducing unemployment.” How that shapes up will remain to be seen, but Board Chairman Steve Baier has said previously that the intention is to keep the guidelines flexible.
“It may take the form of incentives, it could be a variety of things,” Baier said. “There is all kinds of possibilities.”
Incentives could take the form of assisting with new infrastructure, updating existing infrastructure or even the construction of a building that could be leased out.
Any interest accrued or proceeds from the use of the funds will be returned to the account.