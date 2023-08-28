Taylor hired as new Cass County Deputy

(photo by Jennifer Nichols)

Brandon Taylor started a new Cass County Deputy a week ago.

 (photo by Jennifer Nichols)

CASS COUNTY – Cass County has a new deputy- Brandon Taylor.

Taylor grew up in Cass County- his family used to own Lyman Produce, which was located near Griswold- and he graduated from Atlantic High School.

Taylor has been working in law enforcement, and applied for a job here when he and his family moved back to the area in April.

“I was working with my brother, and I wanted to get back into law enforcement,” Taylor said. “This job came open, I applied for it and got it.”

Taylor said he has been on the job for about a week, and decided on law enforcement as a career after participating in some “ride alongs” with officers.

“I was in my early 20’s, and I did some ride alongs and I just loved the work,” he said. “(It’s) something new every day, and (get to) help people.”

Taylor’s family includes a wife and six children, and “another one on the way.”

Taylor will be introduced to the Cass County Board of Supervisors during its meeting on Aug. 29.

