Taylor hired as new Cass County Deputy

CASS COUNTY – Cass County has a new deputy- Brandon Taylor.
Taylor grew up in Cass County- his family used to own Lyman Produce, which was located near Griswold- and he graduated from Atlantic High School.
Taylor has been working in law enforcement, and applied for a job here when he and his family moved back to the area in April.
“I was working with my brother, and I wanted to get back into law enforcement,” Taylor said. “This job came open, I applied for it and got it.”
Taylor said he has been on the job for about a week, and decided on law enforcement as a career after participating in some “ride alongs” with officers.
“I was in my early 20’s, and I did some ride alongs and I just loved the work,” he said. “(It’s) something new every day, and (get to) help people.”
Taylor’s family includes a wife and six children, and “another one on the way.”
Taylor will be introduced to the Cass County Board of Supervisors during its meeting on Aug. 29.