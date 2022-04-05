CAM Cougar Den opens this week

ANITA – A new store front in Anita named the CAM Cougar Den will open this week, and allow the public to purchase custom made t-shirts, wooden signs, children’s toys and art from students.
CAM Teacher Shelly Miller said she discussed the idea with education officials as well as students, and determined having a business in which the students can not only make the products and also perform skills needed after graduation would be an excellent learning experience.
“We decided it was an excellent opportunity to learn about business first hand,” Miller said.” They’re going to learn accounting, marketing, entrepreneurship, human resources, ordering and pricing — all of those things that you have to do in the real world. We have such great talented kids -I think we can do this.”
The storefront will be located at 777 Main Street, open Mondays through Fridays 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. during the school year, and one day a week during the summer. Staff at the store will include students and one adult. People can stop in and check out an order form, or ask for a specialized version of the item. Students will give them a price and a time when the item will be completed.
Miller said the storefront was made possible due to a $25,000 STEM Best grant as well as advice and location suggestions from local business professionals and members of the Anita Development Corporation. A landlord was also willing to remodel the space so it would work for the students.
A ribbon cutting is planned for Friday afternoon, and many local legislators, STEM officials and other dignitaries are invited to attend.