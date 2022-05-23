ANITA – Tim and Pam Miller were looking for someone to take over their business, Anita Meat Processing, and it was a topic of discussion between Tim and Scot Bailey one day when they were both standing in the grocery store in Anita.
“One day Tim was at the grocery store here in Anita, and so was Scot, and Tim said, ‘so you know anybody who wants to buy a locker?’ And Scot said no,” Scot’s wife Cheryl explained. “And Scot came home and said, ‘Do you know what Tim asked me today? If we wanted to buy the locker.’”
Cheryl said her first reaction was “no, but “then I said ‘wait a minute- maybe we should ask Jackson that question.’ Jackson is our son. He was cutting meat at the time.”
Jackson said when he started looking for a job, he landed one at Henningsen Locker, learned how to cut meat, and has been doing so since he was 18. He said he likes that the job is something unique.
“Not everyone can do it,” he said of working in the meat processing profession. “It’s kind of a dying off profession. (But I think) it’s fun.”
When Cheryl suggested that the family take over the locker in Anita, Jackson’s reaction was “That would be awesome.”
Cheryl said their philosophy was to continue operating the business as it was done in the past.
“It’s exactly the same,” she said. “(Our motto is) If it’s not broken, why fix it?”
They continue to offer storage and processing of meat, with people bringing in their own cattle or hogs, and they also buy cattle and hogs to offer meat to customers. They also have a freezer case for people to purchase meat. They continue to be open Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.
The decision to take over the locker was made last June, but the family wouldn’t take it over officially until February of this year.
Cheryl hadn’t worked in a locker before and the process was daunting because of “the amount of money we had to come up with, and where we’re going to get it and how long it was going to take to get it.”
Plus she and Jackson had to train with Pam and Tim to learn the daily operations, but she always liked trying new things and knows the staff at the locker will help if needed.
“I’ve always liked the challenge of different things,” she said. “We also have a very knowledgeable staff, so if we ever get stuck on something or we ever have questions about something, they’ve encountered it before, and we’re able to solve it pretty easily.”
The locker has a long history, starting in 1924 as a meat market owned and operated by Carl Miller on Anita’s Main Street. It transitioned to a meat locker in 1938, and moved to the south side of Main Street. It only moved to the west side of town after a fire in 1966 destroyed its Main Street location. The business moved from one generation to another from Carl to his son Rex and wife Jane, and later to Tim and Pam Miller.
Scot and Cheryl’s history starts on farms. They both grew up on farms, she in Nebraska and he in Anita. Cheryl said her family raised milk cows, hogs, chicken, corn, beans and hay, and she helped out on the farm.
“I was the second boy- I did many of the same things my brother did,” she said.
Scot’s family raised cattle, hogs, sheep, corn, beans, alfalfa, and he helped out when he was younger, and continues to farm and raise livestock today, raising cattle, sheep, corn, beans and alfalfa.
Cheryl also participated in Future Homemakers of America, and Scot also participated in 4-H and FFA, showing hogs and cattle.
Cheryl said she’s still learning about the business, like the different cuts of meat and where they are located on the livestock, but overall likes the feeling of owning a business.
“It’s our own business,” she said. “We’re working for ourselves.”
Scot likes to be able to offer a locally grown product, and also help local producers.
“I like being able to serve consumers,” he said.”They have products they know where it comes from and it’s high quality and it comes back to the farmers who are bringing the cattle and hogs in here.”
Jackson said people tell him they appreciate that the business is still up and operating.
“We got a lot of compliments about buying the place. They’re glad somebody local took it over,” he said.