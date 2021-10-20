Scarecrow Contest benefits food pantry

ATLANTIC – A scarecrow contest, organized by the Atlantic Parks and Recreation Department and Atlantic Chamber of Commerce, will help support the Atlantic Food Pantry.
Atlantic Chamber Executive Director Bailey Smith said Atlantic Park Director Bryant Rasmussen suggested the idea, in which businesses or organizations build a scarecrow to place on a downtown pole. The cost to do so is $20, and those interested can contact the chamber at 243-3017 or stop at the office to make payment and determine which pole they want to use this week.
Scarecrows will be numbered, and the public can vote on their favorite one by leaving a donation and the number at the chamber office. All proceeds will be donated to the Atlantic Food Pantry, and voting will continue through Oct. 31.
Smith said she hopes the event can be held yearly to support the food pantry.