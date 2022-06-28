Atlantic Fire and Rescue called to multiple vehicle accident on Interstate 80 at the west bound side of exit 57, at approximately 4:30 p.m., according to scanner traffic. One person asking to be check out by medical personnel. Traffic is slowing down in the area.
jeffl
