ADAIR COUNTY – Sabrina Becker introduced herself to the Adair County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday as the seasonal naturalist, a job that requires her to offer educational programs to students in Adair County during the summer.
Becker said she will offer programs for students from preschool to high school, and they can range from reading to preschool and kindergarten students about different kinds of fish to teaching middle school students how to build a shelter and capture rain water to teaching high school students to paddle board. She started last month, will work until sometime in August and helps with programs in Cass County since it doesn’t have a seasonal naturalist.
She is attending Iowa State University, majoring in environmental science with a minor in forestry, and she just finished her freshman year. She said she has lived around Adair County all her life, and currently lives in Stuart.
“I am very excited (about the job) ,” she told the board. “It’s just a great opportunity to learn more about what I want to go into.”
Dominic Johnson, Adair County Conservation Director, said people hadn’t been camping this spring because of cold temperatures and rain, but people are starting to do so now.
“It was a really slow start, but this last week we (received) $4,000 in camping revenue, which is huge,” Johnson said.
He said so far this year, the camping revenue has totaled $44,268, and last fiscal year, the total was $44,573. Johnson said it’s likely the revenue will surpass that total from last year because June is usually the busiest camping month.