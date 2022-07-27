Produce in the Park July 28 – Pim’s Thai, Sweet Corn, Chicken, and More!

Pictured are chickens at Bridgewater Farm. Bridgewater Farm will begin selling chicken at Produce in the Park July 28.

 (photo contributed)

ATLANTIC – This week at Produce in the Park customers will find Pim’s Thai Food Truck and local vegetable favorites including sweet corn, tomatoes, and zucchini. The July 28 market will also include popular dessert vendors Frosting Inc. and Kringleman Pastries and an expanded local meat selection.

