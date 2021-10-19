DES MOINES - Iowa Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver of Ankeny said this weekend that with record budget surpluses, the goal of any tax relief plan should be the elimination of the state’s income tax.
“Right now there's about 8 states in the country that do not have an income tax,” Whitver said on Sunday’s episode of PBS’s Iowa Press. “There's another 8 states that have said, we want to get on the path to no income tax and I would like Iowa to be included in one of those states that say, ultimately the goal is to get to nothing. How you do that is difficult, it takes time, but that should be the goal is to get rid of our income tax.”
Whitver noted the state is projecting a budget surplus of $1.2 billion and had the 8th fastest GDP growth in the county over the second quarter. Last spring Republicans pushed through a tax reform plan that, among other things, reduced income tax rate and moved mental health taxes from the county to the state.
Whitver said Sunday that the projected surplus is evidence the tax policy is working but more needs to be done.
“The policies that we're putting in place are working, the pro-growth tax policy. And there was a lot of fear mongering when we passed those bills. And you guys might remember on the Senate floor, this is a bobsled to bankruptcy is what they kept saying. In fact, the exact opposite is true,” he said adding Senate Republicans will work with Governor Kim Reynolds on new tax reform plans.
“We have a lot of ideas. She has ideas. And we're going to work together because that is what has worked in the past.”
Democrats have pushed back on the idea saying any tax relief should be targeted to “working Iowans” rather than an across-the-board cut that would benefit wealthy Iowans.
“Wealthy Iowans work too,” Whitver said. “ We want it to apply to every Iowan and that is what we have done over the last five years is cut taxes for everybody.”
Whitver said the elimination of the income tax would have to be phased in and could involve the use of a temporary flat tax. An idea that was put forth a decade ago, but never went anywhere.
“I don't know why it didn't fly back then but it certainly is a good idea,” he said. “That's what a lot of states have and maybe this is a two-prong process where at first you get to a flat tax and then you start phasing it out. But it's a good idea, it's fair, people understand it. We just have had, like I said, we have a tax code that is a mess with credits and exemptions all over the place. We've had to straighten that out before we can really take that next step.”