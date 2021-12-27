When Toni Robbins was a little girl, she had a dream of raising Shire horses, and offering people carriage rides.
“When I was a little girl, I always said I was going to have the Shires because they were on the endangered species list,” she said. “They were a very rare breed.”
Originating in England, this breed had a multitude of uses ranging from military to farming, to transporting people and goods. In 1900, there were an estimated million Shire horses in the world. Today, they number fewer than 3,000.
“I always told people I was going to have that breed to help improve the breed but also to get numbers back up,” she said. “So as a senior in high school, I purchased my first Shire. I just started training him. I first trained him to ride. I would ride him through some local parades and some fun shows.”
“It was always my dream as a little girl to do carriage rides to get information about the Shires out there,” she continued. “I always remembered when I would tell people this, (they’d say) you’ll never get one because they’ll eat you out of house and home because of how big they are. And of course that just pushed me more to get them.”
Robbins was able to fulfill her dream, and now, she and her husband, Aaron, and daughters Gracyn and Aryanne, operate a carriage ride business near Coon Rapids.
Robbins grew up on a farm near Canby in Adair County, and her family raised horses, along with row crops during part of her childhood. Robbins said she was always the person who wanted to be doing something outside.
“I was always just outside helping dad,” she said. “Whether it was on the equipment or riding with him somewhere, or being outside with the horses. I tried staying out of the house as much as possible. My sister was one that would help with the cooking and cleaning, and I’m an outdoors person. I just tried staying outside. (I had the attitude) I just don’t want to be stuck in a house.”
She spent time working with the horses, and participated in FFA and sports throughout her high school career at Adair-Casey.
After high school, she worked in several ag related jobs, including managing a horse farm, and at West Central-Landus, working her way from customer service. She also met future husband Aaron at the Iowa State Fair along the way.
They both worked and lived. He started a trucking business, she decided to raise and show Australian Shepherd Dogs, and both raised two daughters.
It was during the pandemic when the carriage ride business seemed to become a reality. A woman who had the Shire Toni raised when she was younger had been using him as a carriage ride horse said he was getting to the point he should retire. Toni was able to get him back, and she and Aaron spent a lot of time in 2020 traveling the country looking for other Shires.
After getting several, Toni teamed up with her cousin for the first carriage ride in the town of Panora. She followed that up with rides in Coon Rapids, and the business took off from there. Word of mouth led numerous area towns, like Carroll, Creston, Ames, and Stuart, to book them during holiday celebrations.
She eventually quit her day job to focus full time on the carriage ride business, raising the horses, raising and selling the dogs and homeschooling Aryanne.
Toni likes being able to work with the whole family, whether it’s caring for the dogs and getting them sold to people around the nation, whether it is training the horses to lead, getting use to having the equipment on and being around people during the rides, teaching them to pull a carriage or actually offering the rides in different towns or for private events like birthdays and weddings.
But she also likes giving someone the first time experience of going on a carriage ride with their children or grandchildren, and the joy people get from the experience.
“There are some (people) that are older than I that have never ridden in a horse and carriage,” she said. “And they are experiencing it with their grandkids or kids. (I like) the giggles from the kids, and The excitement from seeing a carriage coming down main street.”
Toni also makes a point to do the carriage rides in an area of town where small businesses are located. Working in a small business herself, she wants to highlight the small business in each town where the rides are held. Plus she wants to recognize those businesses because sometimes town officials ask them to sponsor the carriage rides so they are free to the public.
Since the kids already help, Toni doesn’t think it’s a stretch to say they will continue in the family business.
“They are very hands on,” Toni said. “And I think that part of the reason my daughter stays home is because she has such a bond and connection with animals. It’s normal for her to work on school work and then turn around and go outside with the animals.”
Those wanting to contact Toni to set up a carriage ride can do so by logging onto the company’s Facebook Page TAGA Shires.