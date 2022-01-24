Board to consider non-residential incentives
CASS COUNTY - The Cass County Board of Supervisors could take up the issue of providing incentives for non-residential construction today after a broad discussion of the issue last week.
The county is in the process of working the details that could provide new - or in some cases existing businesses - a tax break for new construction. Last week the board discussed providing a tax rebate for Drew and Kimberly Comes, owners of Bluebird Hill - a new event venue east of Atlantic.
The board is considering a two-year tax rebate with 75% off the first year and 40-50% off the second, but nothing has been finalized and many details remain to be worked out. Going forward the county is likely to consider each applicant for the incentive independently and structure each deal according to the needs and impact of the business involved.
“The hard thing to do is to come up with a hard and fast policy when there are so many variations, especially out in a rural area where size and cost of the structure being built; number of employees, the total amount of economic activity that is going to be generated - all those are variables that, truthfully can be much more diverse than what you can get on a storefront on Chestnut Street,” Board Chairman Steve Baier said last week.
In other business the board will hold a hearing on the 2022 budget and then consider adopting “resolutions for Cass County FY2022 budget amendment and appropriations.” •
Hear a report for the Cass County Engineer
Approve end of probationary employment status and set payrate for remainder of FY2022 for auditor’s assistant hired in October 2021
Consider appointing 28 members to serve for Condemnation in eminent domain proceedings; a Brighton Township Trustee and Appoint the Pleasant Township Clerk.
There are also various reports scheduled for County department heads.
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in the Supervisors Room at the County Courthouse and there will be an electronic option for viewing.