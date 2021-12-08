CASS COUNTY – The Cass County Board of Supervisors agreed on Tuesday to create a tax abatement policy for commercial and industrial property in unincorporated parts of the county, and will consider approval of it after the policy is written.
Board member Steve Green presented a tax abatement policy from the City of Adel, which included a five year tax abatement, and suggested using similar language in Cass County’s policy.
“We did get a copy of the City of Adel’s because that seemed to match the percentages (suggested in previous discussion),” Green said.
The city of Adel has a commercial property tax abatement program for properties with new construction or ones with improvements that increase its value by 15% or more. The tax abatement is based on a sliding scale with a 75 % reduction the first year, 60 % the second year, 45 % the third year, 30 % the fourth year, and 15% the fifth year.
Chairman Steve Baier asked the board to clarify if it wanted the policy for commercial and industrial property, how long it should last and if it should be on the same sliding scale as the Adel program. The board agreed with the plan, and wanted to get it written to officially consider it as soon as possible.
The issue came up last month after resident, Kim Comes, asked if the county had some kind of incentive since she and husband Drew are in the process of building an event venue between Atlantic and Wiota.
Green wanted to make sure the Comes project would be eligible for the program, and members agreed they would be since the process to create it just started.