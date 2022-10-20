Rotary Club announces annual Camblin Addition sponsorship

(photo by Jennifer Nichols)

(Pictured from left to right) Atlantic Park Director Bryant Rasmussen accepted a $2,500 donation from Atlantic Rotary Club President Ruth Sears during Monday night’s Park Board meeting. Sears and Bob Camblin announced during the meeting that the Rotary Club will sponsor the Camblin addition shelter and make a donation annually.

 (photo by Jennifer Nichols)

ATLANTIC– The Atlantic Rotary Club announced Monday night that it would be sponsoring the shelter in Camblin Addition by donating $2,500 annually for improvements.

