ATLANTIC – A contractor doing work for Atlantic Municipal Utilities (AMU) caused the power outage on Monday afternoon in Atlantic, according to AMU General Manager Steve Tjepkes.
Contractor work cause of power outage
Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
How are you doing with your New Year's Resolutions?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- ALL-NT BASKETBALL: Grubbs, Sternberg lead all-area teams
- Audubon County Conservation Needs Help
- SPRING SPORTS PREVIEW: Atlantic boys' golfers hope experience, talent will lead them back to state
- Two vehicle accident Monday
- SPRING SPORTS PREVIEW – Griswold girls have good turnout
- International competiton highlights Salute Gymnastics' recent competitons
- SPRING SPORTS PREVIEW: Atlantic boys' soccer looking up for '23
- SPRING SPORTS PREVIEW: CAM girls' track looks forward to big season
- Iowa's Jan Jensen Named WBCA DI Assistant COY
- IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT BOYS' BASKETBALL: West Harrison ends Exira-EHK boys' season
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.