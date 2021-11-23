Massena’s Mingle and Jingle

MASSENA – The CAM Football team, coaches and cheerleaders will be grand marshals for Massena’s Lighted Parade set for Nov. 27.
The parade is part of the Mingle and Jingle event, which includes grand lighting on Massena’s Main Street, Santa visits at the library, food at the Lions/Legion Hall, and drawings for chamber bucks. The event is organized by members of the Massena Chamber of Commerce.
Line up for the parade starts at 5 p.m. on Sixth Street, with the parade starting at 5:30 p.m. The team, coaches and cheerleaders kick off the parade on a fire truck as the first entry, and travel down Massena’s Main Street. Entries from surrounding communities are welcome in the parade, including area fire departments.
The event was held last year, but the number of parade entries were down due to the pandemic, so organizers are hoping to attract more people to participate this year.
The lights downtown will come on following the parade, and then people are free to visit Santa or enjoy a meal until 7:30 p.m.