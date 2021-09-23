ATLANTIC - Shift ATL repaid the city $65,000 borrowed from the city’s Housing fund Wednesday, following the sale of a home it renovated and sold earlier this year.
The non-profit fund was created in December with $100,000 in seed money, $65,000 of which was immediately provided to Shift ATL for the rehabilitation of a house at 608 Hazel Street.
On Wednesday Alexis Fleener of SHIFT ATL presented a check to the city for the amount after the house sold for $154,000. Any money left after expenses would be used to help finance the next project.