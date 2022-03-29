ATLANTIC — The retail recruitment firm hired by the city of Atlantic will host a workshop that officials say will show the types of businesses the community should be focusing on trying to recruit.
“Austin Farmer, our representative with Retail Coach, has been gathering a lot of amazing data explaining our retail leakage, and areas Atlantic is currently lacking when it comes to retail and restaurants. The data will be shared with current business owners to highlight possible inventory areas they could add to not only grow their business but also provide items consumers are currently leaving town to buy,” Bailey Smith, Executive Director at the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce stated.
In August the city agreed to spend $32,500 with the company that uses cell phone data to track where Atlantic shoppers are coming from and where Atlantic residents travel outside of the community to shop.
The company is currently working with several Iowa communities including Fort Dodge and Carroll where they have reportedly successfully recruited three new businesses. Nation-wide the company currently has 120 ongoing projects under the management of 11 employees.
The data allows the company to narrow the field to appropriate businesses that have the best chance of success in the community and they work with existing businesses to help them fine-tune their inventory to provide the kind of merchandise currently unavailable.
Officials say they can determine where consumers are shopping while they’re in Atlantic, how far they travel and where consumers are shopping outside of Atlantic. That information can help determine what retail and restaurant styles to focus on.
“Everyone has ideas and dreams of shopping experiences and restaurants they’d like to see in Atlantic. Getting our hands on this data will help solidify the need and help show potential businesses the community can and will support them if they come,” Smith said.
The company is also working with individuals who are interested in being a franchisee and has compiled a list of businesses that would be interested in opening up shop in Atlantic if a franchisee came forward.
The workshop will be held April 5 at 6 p.m. at the Cass County Community Center with dinner provided. Business owners, interested franchisee investors and interested community members are encouraged to attend. To RSVP, contact the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce at 712-243-3017 or email bailey@atlanticiowa.com.