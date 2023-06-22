City passes resolution for Natural Gas Franchise Fee

ATLANTIC – The Atlantic City Council passed a resolution Wednesday evening to adopt a Revenue Purpose Statement for the use of a National Gas Service Franchise Fee. Revenue from the fee would be used to pay for pay increases for Atlantic Police officers.
Atlantic City Administrator John Lund said members of the Personnel and Finance Committee recently discussed pay issues with the police department, and discovered Atlantic’s pay for a senior officer was $1.70 less than the average wage officers in other cities with a population similar to Atlantic.
Lund proposed a 13 pay step schedule, which would include an increase each year, and said the annual cost would range from $31,121 to $58,017 depending on retention of officers. He said a 5% fee would be the best way to pay for the increases, and it also helps the city be less dependent on property tax to fund the police department as well as other departments, including the fire department, the code enforcement department, the animal shelter, the airport, the library, the parks and recreation department and Sunnyside Pool.
The average increase would be $4 per month for Alliant Energy customers, however, the fee would replace the local option sales tax currently charged to Alliant Energy Customers.