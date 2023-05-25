Capitol Building
Marisa Demarco | States Newsroom

The U.S. Supreme Court, in a major environmental decision on Thursday, overturned the Environmental Protection Agency’s definition of wetlands that fall under the agency’s jurisdiction, siding with an Idaho couple who had said they should not be required to obtain federal permits to build on their property that lacked any navigable water.

