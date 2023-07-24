Club gives a “boost” to Atlantic activities

ATLANTIC – The Atlantic Booster Club has definitely given a boost to students involved in extracurricular activities, and are on track to donate almost $1 million dollars back to help those students be part of those activities with the tools needed and making it safe and fun.
Atlantic Booster Club President Brian Wagner is talking about the club and how much money they have donated to the school-over the past several years- because the club is unveiling new membership packages to support the club. That, along with 100% of the proceeds from concession stands at different activities, helps support the club.
“The Booster Club is basically here to do whatever we can to promote students to be in those activities, (help them) be competitive, (help them)be safe doing it, and give them the tools they need to make it fun,” Wagner said.
The most recent project was finished last week, and was a concrete pad underneath the new tennis shed, and funds from the Atlantic Booster Club golf tournament helped make that concrete pad a reality.
“The latest (project) we just did there’s a brand new concrete pad with the tennis shed for all of their gear right next to the new tennis courts at the high school,” Atlantic Booster Club President Brian Wagner said last week.
Wagner said the project wasn’t quite complete.
“We’re going to do a little bit extra,” he said. “You can’t go from the parking lot to the tennis courts (because) there’s no sidewalk. We’re (putting in) the sidewalk.”
The club is consistently looking for new members to help, and support from businesses and individuals to continue its mission of helping students.
New membership forms can be found in the Southwest Iowa Shopper on Tuesday, and packages range from the Diamond level of $2,000 to the White level of $140. The Diamond level for $2,000 includes being a sponsor for the golf tournament, eight annual passes for activities, their logo appearing on the track video board, their logo appearing on the soccer video board, their logo cycling through on the TV’s at the high school, their logo inserted in the programs, their logo on the activities poster and three booster club stickers.
The Platinum level, which is $1,000, includes four annual passes for activities, their logo appearing on the track video board, their logo appearing on the soccer video board, their logo cycling through on the TV’s at the high school, their logo inserted in the programs, their logo on the activities poster and three booster club stickers.
The Gold level, which is $750, includes four annual passes for activities, their logo inserted in the programs, their logo on the activities poster and two booster club stickers. The Black level, which is $500, includes two annual passes for activities, their logo inserted in the programs, their logo on the activities poster and two booster club stickers. The Silver level, which is $275, includes two annual passes for activities and two booster club stickers. The White level, which is $140, includes one annual pass and one booster club sticker.
The Diamond and Platinum levels are limited to 10 groups, and according to the club’s Facebook page — Atlantic Iowa Booster Club- as of Monday morning, there are seven spots left for the Diamond level and eight spots left for the Platinum level.
The club is 501© non-profit, and all donations are tax deductible.
Check can be made to the Atlantic Booster Club, and mailed to the Atlantic High School, the Atlantic Booster Club, 1201 East 14th Street, Atlantic, Iowa 50022. A Venmo option is also available, and more information can be found for it on the QRCode on the forms in the shopper.
Wagner said they are always looking for new members for the club, and there are no dues to pay to join. He said people just need to be willing to work in the concession stand at different activities or help with other fund-raisers, such as the golf tournament.
Anyone who is interested in becoming a member or learning more about the club can either call and leave a message at the Atlantic High School office at 712-243-5358 to be contacted by a member or visit the group’s Facebook Page and level a message there to be contacted by a member.