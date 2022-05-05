ADAIR COUNTY – The Adair County Board of Supervisors took no action on a Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) ordinance Wednesday, after members received an email asking if the county was considering an ordinance after the city of Greenfield passed one.
Chairman Matt Wedemeyer said he was asked about the issue a year ago, and he brought it to the board then, but no action was taken. When the board received the email, he decided to put it on Wednesday’s agenda.
“There’s a group in Guthrie County that pushed to get their ordinance in place a couple years ago, and some people around Casey had asked me to introduce it in Adair County,” he said. “I brought it up a year ago and it didn’t go very far. We got an email Monday morning from a Greenfield resident (saying an ordinance) was put in place in Greenfield, and if the county would (consider passing one that allows people to drive on county roads).”
Adair County Sheriff Jeff Vandewater told the board he had talked with other county officials that had similar ordinances, who said they haven’t had many issues. He said Adair County has some issues, but not many.
“We have complaints now with farmers (using them),” he said. “Is it a big deal? No.”
Vandewater said after the meeting most of the complaints involved residents not understanding how UTVs can be used, specifically that they can be used for agricultural purposes.
Vandewater said that state law allows terrain vehicles to be driven for agricultural purposes on highways between sunrise and sunset by an individual with a valid driver’s license, and only to 35 mph.
The board was reviewing similar ordinances from Cass, Carroll and Guthrie Counties, and Wedemeyer and Board Member Steve Shelley said passing an ordinance would create more rules and more work for local law enforcement. Vandewater spoke to his own insurance agent, who estimated the county would pay an additional $100 to $200 in liability insurance if the ordinance was passed because of additional liability because of more UTVs driving on the roads.