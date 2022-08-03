Couple donates $5,000 for bandstand improvements

Pictured presenting and accepting a $5,000 donation from Doug and Joyce Bierbaum of Bierbaum Electric to the Atlantic Parks Department are (from left) Atlantic Mayor Grace Garrett, Doug Bierbaum, Joyce Bierbaum, Atlantic Parks Director Bryant Rasmussen and Atlantic Assistant Parks Director Jeff Christensen.

ATLANTIC – Doug and Joyce Bierbaum of Bierbaum Electric said they wanted to “give back” to the city of Atlantic for all the support they have gotten for their business, and did so last week by donating $5,000 for improvements to the bandstand in Sunnyside Park.

