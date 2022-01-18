Volunteers are needed to play broom ball Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. as KMTV is doing a segment on Atlantic Parks and Recreation and its broom ball program. A minimum of six people are needed to play the game as part of the segment. No experience is necessary. Those interested should contact the parks department as soon as possible. Broom ball is like hockey but with brooms (instead of a stick), a ball (instead of a puck), and tennis shoes/boots (instead of skates).

