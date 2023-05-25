ATLANTIC – Topping in the 70's and 80's, the weather forecast isn't the only thing looking good. This year, Produce in the Park has a line up of familiar faces and some new additions that everyone will enjoy as it kicks off the season on June 1. For nearly 20 years, local farmers, crafters and the community have been coming together on Thursdays in Atlantic's City Park from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
2023 Produce in the Park kicks off June 1
Jennifer Nichols
