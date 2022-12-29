Kyle Osborne is the Director of Financial Literacy at TS Institute, the financial literacy arm of TS Bank and has been named in the 2022 40 under 40 with Midland’s Business Journal, which highlights an annual class of 40 Omaha, Sarpy County and Council Bluffs entrepreneurs, executives and professionals under the age of 40.
Osborne has over 10 years of banking and financial industry experience and prior to that spent seven years in youth ministry. Kyle earned his degree from Northwestern College in Orange City, with degrees in Business Administration with a finance emphasis as well as Christian Education. He has made a great impact on his community with his professional background and robust experiences.
TS Institute’s K-12 financial literacy program originated in 2009, and influences over 30,000 students and adults each year through school engagement, community classes and free financial coaching in Iowa, Illinois and North Dakota. Since inception, the program has impacted over 250,000 students and adults.
His business accomplishments include creating the first in-school bank with supplemental K-12 classroom programming in the state of Iowa in 2014. The following year in 2015, he worked with the Governor’s task force to create and integrate financial literacy standards and establish them as a graduation requirement in the state of Iowa.
In 2019, he helped teachers by building a continuing education and master credit class. Streamlining curriculum and teacher professional development is important to the TS Institute program. In 2020, Kyle was extremely instrumental in launching a creative, innovative Diploma Plus One Pathway career exploration program Council Bluffs Community School District where students received three American Banker Association certificates in banking with their high school diploma. According to records, this is the first of its kind in the nation.
Since moving to Council Bluffs in 2012, he has seen how community works together for the good. He is extremely involved in various nonprofits and community organizations and has a great pulse on community outreach. Currently he serves as a board member for the Iowa JumpStart Coalition and is on the Iowa Western Community College accounting/management advisory board and the Green Hills Education Agency business advisory board. Additionally, he serves as an elder at First City Church, as President for TeamMates of Council Bluffs and Woodland Acres Neighborhood Association, and Vice President of the Four Corners Community Foundation. He is a graduate of Leadership Council Bluffs, Class 27, and sits as the chair of Southwest Iowa Chicago Federal Reserve planning team.
He feels a calling to help connect a caring adult with every student wanting a mentor in Council Bluffs schools while working to enhance and support area nonprofits. Kyle also offers free financial classes in the community at businesses, nonprofits, jails, shelters and juvenile detention centers. Personally, he has educated an average of 2,500 students, adults or teachers each year in Western Iowa since 2013.
Osborne is an avid volunteer and great example of citizenship and leadership. His heart and passions align with ways to give back and provide financial coaching for southwest Iowa residents. Being a natural gatherer and displaying servant leadership, his positivity creates ripple effects for both employees and those served within nonprofits.
Integrity, grit and adventure are words often used to describe him. Kyle is someone who will seek to understand individuals and values their personal story.
“As a purpose-driven company, TS Bank employees have joined together for a greater purpose and have found meaning in what we do. That purpose is to ignite lasting client and community prosperity. We encourage others to live generously and pay it forward. Kyle is one of the finest examples of servant leadership and truly honored he received this this well-deserved award,” said TS Banking Group Director of Public Relations, Kelsey Stupfell.
The 2022 40 Under 40 Awards Celebration will be held at the Omaha Design Center on Thursday, Feb. 9. To learn more about the awards visit, www. mbj.com.