TS Bank announces Austin Diehm as market president of the Council Bluffs and Omaha metro.
Diehm has over 16 years of banking experience in various finance and management roles, including personal banking, merchant processing, treasury management and commercial lending. Diehm originally joined TS Bank earlier this year as vice president of business banking.
In his new role as market president, his primary focus will be to provide leadership for the local market banking activities, with an emphasis on business lending and deposit relationships. He will be leading a team of skilled lenders and bankers, seeking to both grow the client base, as well as continue to develop strong relationships with existing clients.
“Austin is a respected leader and I’m very excited to have him leading our efforts in Council Bluffs and the surrounding communities. We are fortunate to have his breadth of knowledge and passion for the community that will help ignite prosperity. I look forward to working with Austin to deliver the best in community banking for our clients,” said TS Banking Group President of Community Banking, Dave Wise.
A native of Council Bluffs, Diehm, graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School, and then from Grace University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Leadership and a minor in Biblical Studies. Additionally, he has graduated from three programs with the Iowa Bankers Association Commercial Lending School and his first year of the Iowa School of Banking.
Diehm currently serves as a board member and Treasurer of the Historic General Dodge House and most recently as a board member for MICAH House and Pottawattamie County Housing Trust Fund. He also served on the Money Smart Week southwest Iowa planning team, President of his neighborhood road association, is a graduate of Leadership Council Bluffs, and in various leadership roles at his church. He and his wife, Ellie reside in Council Bluffs with their four children and enjoy spending time outside riding bikes and hiking.
“My goal is to see Council Bluffs continue to prosper by providing comprehensive banking products and services to local metro area businesses. I am excited for this opportunity, as well as help further develop our team and deepen client relationships. Additionally, I’m glad to be part of the ongoing community commitment and lasting positive impact,” said TS Bank Market President, Austin Diehm.
About TS Bank: TS Bank’s mission is to Ignite Prosperity® in the communities it serves. Creating long-term community prosperity, TS Bank reinvests 10 percent of its net income locally; hosting educational events and partners with local organizations and non-profits. TS Bank was chartered in 1923 and has $365 million in assets, along with the largest Iowa state-chartered C-Corp trust department west of Des Moines at nearly $218 million in assets named TS Prosperity Group. Locations include Treynor, Macedonia, Council Bluffs, Atlantic, Corning and Ames, Iowa. For more information, visit tsbank.com.