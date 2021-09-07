Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors Visit TS Bank

The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors were hosted by TS Bank on Thursday, Sept. 2 to celebrate new staff and promotions.
Dan Rossell has been with TS Bank since it opened in Atlantic in 2015 and has recently taken on a new roll of Senior Loan Officer while maintaining his roll as Market President of the Atlantic branch. Amy Coenen has been with TS Bank for four years and has taken on the title of AVP of Ag Business Banking. The branch has also recently welcomed Amanda Hansen as Branch Manager, Abby Becker as a Business Associate and Leslie James as Universal Banker. Dan Rossell shared that the team members that have come on board are a group of many talents and strengths and he is excited to see the team reach their goals together and continue to impact the community with new and innovative ideas and projects.
TS Bank’s mission is to Ignite Prosperity in the communities it serves. TS Bank reinvests 10 percent of its net income locally; hosting educational events and partnering with organizations and non-profits such as AMP for Neighborhoods, REV, Impacting Nonprofits: Investing for Progress, and many more.
For more information on TS Bank’s services and community projects visit https://www.tsbank.com/ or at 1005 E. 7th Street in Atlantic.
Ambassador’s Pictured Left to Right: Jennifer McEntaffer, Amy Coenen, Lana Westphalen, Bailey Smith, Kathie Hockenberry, Krysta Hanson, Abby Becker, Jessi Klever, Dolly Bergmann, Kennedy Freund, Kylie Beebe, Jim Kickland, Arlene Drennan, Miranda Pottebaum, Colt Doherty, Alden Harriman, Leslie James, Donnie Drennan, Kelsey Stupfell, Amanda Hansen, Dr.Keith Leonard, Dan Rossell, Kelsey Beschorner and Jessie Shiels