Officials with TS Ag Finance announce Sarah Prince as senior vice president. Sarah will lead the strategic efforts and the future of agriculture real estate lending for the company.
Sarah has 21 years of banking and finance industry experience including credit analysis, relationship management and agriculture banking. Her professional background and robust experiences within large regional banks and community banks as well as the secondary market will further enhance the new generation of ag lending. Most recently, she served as senior relationship manager for Farmer Mac the past eight years.
Her predecessor, David Buman is enthusiastic as he works toward establishing the next generation of TS Ag Finance and enters the twilight of his 43-year working career. This generational transition has been top of mind before his full retirement and allows for mentorship and a streamlined succession plan.
“We are really excited to see Sarah join forces with David Buman and the TS Ag team. This will allow David to begin the generational transition years before his retirement,” said TS Banking Group President, Kevin Forristall.
Established in 2015, TS Ag Finance is a national ag lender with a focus on agriculture real estate financing utilizing a team of loan originators nationwide. To date, TS Ag Finance has closed $600 million agriculture real estate loans in 34 states, and this includes in long-term fixed or adjustable interest rate loans for ag producers across the United States. These loans are secured by agriculture real estate such as farmland, ranch-land and agribusiness real estate.
“Sarah brings to the team a wealth of national agriculture real estate lending knowledge, experiences, and business relationships,” said TS Ag Finance Vice President, David Buman. “She fully understands what TS Ag Finance is all about and will be an excellent leader as we expand into the future of agriculture real estate lending nationwide.”
Sarah graduated from Purdue University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Economics and a Master of Business Administration degree from Anderson University. She is also involved with the Boone County, Indiana Agricultural Scholarship Selection Committee and a graduate of the Indiana Agriculture Leadership, Class 14. Sarah and her husband, Ron, reside in Central Indiana and are active farmland investors.
“TS Ag Finance has done a wonderful job establishing themselves in the very competitive agricultural mortgage space. I look forward to utilizing my ag banking background, including extensive secondary market work, to continue the mission to bring capital to rural America,” said TS Ag Finance Senior Vice President, Sarah Prince, “I have been in nearly every seat at the closing table of a farm transaction, which gives me a unique borrower, lender and real estate professional perspective. I hope to continue to use that personal experience to help TS Ag Finance clients.”
For any ag finance need contact Sarah at sarah.prince@tsagfinance.com or on LinkedIn at Sarah (Lenderman) Prince.
TS Ag Finance’s goal is to bring long-term competitive fixed interest rate products to the American farmer. For more information on TS Ag Finance, visit tsagfinance.com or make a loan inquiry.
About TS Ag Finance: TS Ag Finance is a DBA of TS Bank, located in Iowa serving the Midwest and beyond. The primary goal of TS Ag Finance is to partner with agricultural real estate originators, brokers and banks to help them retain and expand their ag client base and services offered. TS Ag Finance uses a network of national team members with first-hand knowledge and years of experience in agricultural lending.