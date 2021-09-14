Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors Visit Heritage House

The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors were hosted by Heritage House on Thursday, Sept. 9 to celebrate new staff.
Executive Director, Peter Gray, introduced the Ambassadors to Julian Bedolla who came on board in May as the Executive Chef/Food & Beverage Director. Julian is originally from California and has an extensive background in country club dining across the US and is experienced in a large variety of cuisines. Julian enjoys creating experience through food and encouraging those around him to try new combinations of flavors.
Diane Funk has been with Heritage House for many years and has recently taken on the role of Director of Nursing in the Health Center. Diane has rich knowledge and experience in long-term care and infectious disease control.
The Ambassadors were also introduced to Sarah Lindeman as the new business office manager.
Heritage House’s mission is to support the independence, health, and well-being of older adults wherever they call home. Heritage House provides multiple lifestyle options including independent living, assisted living, short-term rehabilitation, memory support, and long-term care.
For more information on Heritage House visit https://www.wesleylife.org/heritage-house or at 1200 Brookridge Circle in Atlantic.
Pictured Left to Right, Standing: Peter Gray, Kelsey Beschorner, Jim Kickland, Heidi Hinman, Dr. Keith Leonard, Bill Saluk, Dawn Marnin, Dolly Bergmann, Donnie Drennan, Kathie Hockenberry, Rich Perry, Krysta Hanson, Lana Westphalen, Haley Kickland.
Pictured Left to Right, Seated: Julian Bedolla, Diane Funk, Sarah Lindeman and Kennedy Freund