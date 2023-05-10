TS Bank hosts successful Fundraising on a Napkin educational workshop for local nonprofits

Pictured above: Kelsey Stupfell, Director of Public Relations, TS Banking Group gifting check to Orien Hodges, Santa's Camp and Wonderland.

 (photo contributed)

TS Bank believes in helping people DO MORE - including the mission-focused work of our local nonprofits. Over 105 nonprofit leaders from over 57 different organizations in southwest Iowa attended The Impacting Nonprofits: Investing for Progress, featuring this year’s educational event theme, Fundraising on a Napkin on Thursday, May 4 at the Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center.

