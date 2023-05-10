TS Bank hosts successful Fundraising on a Napkin educational workshop for local nonprofits

TS Bank believes in helping people DO MORE - including the mission-focused work of our local nonprofits. Over 105 nonprofit leaders from over 57 different organizations in southwest Iowa attended The Impacting Nonprofits: Investing for Progress, featuring this year’s educational event theme, Fundraising on a Napkin on Thursday, May 4 at the Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center.
Hosted by TS Bank, additional sponsors included Iowa West Foundation, Community Foundation for Western Iowa, TS Prosperity Group, Fox Creek Fund-raising, KidGlov and Four Corners Community Foundation.
Keynote speaker, Nick Fellers, Co-Founder of For Impact & CEO of The Suddes Group conducted the workshop. Over the last 20 years, he’s raised over $175 million for causes in 30 countries and trained leaders from over 1,000 organizations in how to use a sales process to maximize funding opportunities, recruit talent, and lead teams.
During this Fundraising on a Napkin workshop, attendees walked away with: 1) a new perspective around fundraising and leveraging board engagement; 2) messaging framework to help share their organization’s work and impact in a clear and compelling way; and 3) an introduction to a sales/fundraising process to think bigger and prepare to close larger gifts.
The Fundraising on a Napkin workshop kicked off TS Bank’s big 100-year birthday month, but also had an additional parallel with TS Bank’s own napkin story.
In 2007, Mick, Judy and Josh Guttau – owners of TS Bank - sat down for lunch to discuss how much the company should reinvest in its communities and did a blind test – writing down a percentage on a napkin. When they flipped them over, each one had the same amount – 10 percent. That became TS Bank’s commitment. This is where giving back 10 percent of the bank’s pre-tax profits back to the communities has stemmed from and continues today.
The morning concluded with refining purpose, increasing commitment and reigniting passions. Aligning a compelling messaging framework and fundraising processes, increases the likelihood of sustainable success.
Other key takeaways from the day included:
Awareness of the language used, for instance instead of stating nonprofit organization reframe to for-impact organization.
Ask others how they can help be part of the mission and be mindful of more relevant questions in the sales process.
Manage pre-dispositions and find creative ways to interact.
Take note of the fund-raising altitude and which level you are engaging donors and the community.
Retool an elevator pitch to an elevator engagement tool.
The cadence of three and its importance: champion, invite and invest.
“This professional development interactive workshop was geared toward nonprofit leaders focused on the power of story, strategic clarity, simplifying major gifts and executing fundraising results. We believe in strengthening our communities and know supporting the mission-focused work of local nonprofits is a win-win for all,” said Director of Public Relations with TS Banking Group, Kelsey Stupfell.
A special surprise $500 donation on behalf of TS Bank, was gifted from a drawing of nonprofit individuals in attendance. Orien Hodges with Santa’s Camp and Wonderland, which helps children in crisis and threatening illnesses, was this year’s recipient.
To learn more about how TS Bank serves local nonprofits or community reinvestment efforts contact Kelsey Stupfell at kelsey.stupfell@tsbg.com.
