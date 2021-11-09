Amy Coenen, assistant vice president of ag and business banking at TS Bank in Atlantic, has successfully completed the 2021 Iowa Bankers Association (IBA) Introduction to Commercial Lending, which was held in Cedar Rapids on Oct. 18-20.
The three-day program is sponsored by the Iowa Bankers Association. The purpose of the school is to give students a basic understanding of the principles and concepts of commercial lending. Curriculum involves an extensive case study, classroom lecture and problem loan exercises.
Coenen has over 10 years of banking and finance experience and possesses a B.A. in finance and banking from Buena Vista University. Coenen began her career with TS Bank in 2018 as the assistant vice president of personal banking and branch manager. Earlier this summer, Coenen was promoted to assistant vice president of ag and business banking and manages an ag business loan portfolio.
Coenen is also a board member of the Atlantic Chamber of Commerce and enjoys various volunteer work. In her free time, she likes to garden, reinvent furniture and spend quality time with family. She lives in rural Elk Horn on her family’s acreage with her husband and two children.
About TS Bank: TS Bank’s mission is to Ignite Prosperity® in the communities it serves. Leading the resurgence of community banking, TS Bank reinvests 10 percent of their net income locally; hosting educational events and partners with local organizations and non-profits. TS Bank was chartered in 1923 and has $365 million in assets, along with the largest Iowa state-chartered C-Corp trust department west of Des Moines at nearly $218 million in assets named TS Prosperity Group. Locations include Treynor, Macedonia, Atlantic, Corning, Council Bluffs and Ames, Iowa. For more information visit tsbank.com.
About the Iowa Bankers Association: The Iowa Bankers Association represents Iowa banks and savings institutions. Iowa bankers are committed to the values of honesty, hard work and community service, and have been a trusted resource for Iowans for more than 100 years. Iowa banks offer FDIC insurance and lend $68.6 billion to help individuals, business owners and agriculture. Nearly 40,000 Iowans work at an Iowa bank, and bank employees volunteer more than 300,000 hours to support local communities each year. To learn more, visit www.iowabankers.com.