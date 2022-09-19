Stupfell named to Leadership Iowa 2022-23

Kelsey Stupfell

 (photo contributed)

TREYNOR - Kelsey Stupfell, Director of Public Relations with TS Banking Group, Treynor, has been selected to participate in the 2022-23 class of Leadership Iowa, Iowa’s premier issues-awareness program offered by the Iowa Association of Business and Industry (ABI) Foundation. Leadership Iowa exists to educate, inspire and grow a network of informed leaders and to encourage their ongoing local and statewide engagement to create a better future for Iowans.

