Guttau honored by Iowa Bankers Association for 50 years of service

Mick Guttau with John Sorensen, President & CEO of Iowa Bankers Association receiving his IBA 50-Year Banker designation.

 (photo contributed)

TREYNOR - Michael (Mick) K. Guttau, Chairman of TS Bank, Treynor, was recently honored by the Iowa Bankers Association for more than 50 years of service in banking. The award was presented to Mick during the Iowa Bankers Association Annual Convention on Tuesday, Sept. 20, in Des Moines. Mick was one of 24 individuals recognized for reaching the 50-year service milestone.

