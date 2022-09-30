Guttau honored by Iowa Bankers Association for 50 years of service

TREYNOR - Michael (Mick) K. Guttau, Chairman of TS Bank, Treynor, was recently honored by the Iowa Bankers Association for more than 50 years of service in banking. The award was presented to Mick during the Iowa Bankers Association Annual Convention on Tuesday, Sept. 20, in Des Moines. Mick was one of 24 individuals recognized for reaching the 50-year service milestone.
“Each year, it’s amazing to hear these bankers’ stories of dedication to their communities and the many relationships they formed throughout their 50-plus years of service. We’re honored to be able to celebrate the exemplary commitment and experience of Mick,” said IBA President and CEO John Sorensen. “This event allows us the opportunity to recognize these legendary bankers among their family and friends, and in an environment that sets an example for our younger generation of bankers.”
Mick graduated from Iowa State University in 1969 with a degree in Farm Operations. He then became an Army Infantry Officer and served as a Cobra Attack helicopter pilot in the U.S. Army Air Cavalry during the Vietnam War. As a banker, Mick served as CEO, President, and Chairman of the Board of TS Bank. Over his career he has served as Chairman of the Iowa Bankers Association, the Iowa Superintendent of Banking, past Chairman of Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines and the Federal Home Loan Bank Council in Washington D.C. In addition, he also served as past Chairman of American Bankers Association Community Bankers Council in Washington D.C. Mick also received the prestigious Jim Leach Banking Award.
Mick is currently Chairman of Deaf Missions, serves on the Good News Jail & Prison Ministry Council and is on the Board of Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy. He also serves as a Governor of the Iowa State University Foundation, and is a past member of ISU's Athletic Council and ISU Alumni Association Board.
Mick and Judy have two adult children, seven grandchildren and one great grandchild. Mick credits his army aviation, infantry training and combat experiences for some of the greatest lessons in life, especially that "The Troops Come First!"
Any employees who serve more than 30 years with the bank receive $1,000 to donate to a charity of their choice, a donation that is made in their honor. Mick has chosen Deaf Missions, an organization where he has served on the board for decades.
Mick first had a connection with deaf students in junior high and then was asked to be involved with Deaf Missions, by his dear friend and founder of the organization, Duane King years later. Deaf Missions helps deaf people live a life of meaning and purpose as well as encounter the gospel through their language and culture. The organization recently completed the first ever translation of the Bible into American Sign Language. That project is now continuing into translation of sign languages in other countries and working with the Jesus movie organization into converting the movie into sign languages.
When asked about some of his favorite memories in banking, Mick shared, “I have really enjoyed helping people accomplish goals in their family’s farms and businesses as well as serving in various state and national leadership positions. It has been very challenging over five decades of banking, but such a rewarding experience to see others and our communities flourish.”
About the Iowa Bankers Association: The Iowa Bankers Association represents Iowa banks and savings institutions. Iowa bankers are committed to the values of honesty, hard work and community service, and have been a trusted resource for Iowans for more than 135 years. Iowa banks offer FDIC insurance and lend $72.8 billion to help individuals, business owners and agriculture. Nearly 40,000 Iowans work at an Iowa bank, and bank employees volunteer more than 300,000 hours to support local communities each year. To learn more, visit www.iowabankers.com.
About TS Bank: TS Bank’s mission is to Ignite Prosperity® in the communities it serves. Leading the resurgence of community banking, TS Bank reinvests 10 percent of their net income locally; hosting educational events and partners with local organizations and non-profits. TS Bank was chartered in 1923 and has $365 million in assets, along with the largest Iowa state-chartered C-Corp trust department west of Des Moines at nearly $218 million in assets named TS Prosperity Group. Locations include Treynor, Macedonia, Atlantic, Corning, Council Bluffs and Ames, Iowa. TS Bank is part of TS Banking Group with locations in Iowa, Illinois, North Dakota and Wisconsin. For more information visit tsbank.com.