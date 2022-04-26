TEMPLETON — Templeton Rye Spirits, LLC is expanding warehouse facilities with help from funds from the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) board. The IEDA approved an award of $13.6 million for an expansion of the warehouse facilities for long term-barreling. The funds are part of $84 million in new capital investment for the state.
Templeton Rye Spirits, LLC’s expansion will create three jobs, of which two are incented at a qualifying wage of $22.63 per hour.
The Iowa Reinvestment District Program is designed to assist communities in developing transformative projects that improve the quality of life, create and enhance unique opportunities, and substantially benefit the community, region and state. The program provides for up to $100 million in new state hotel/motel and sales tax revenues to be “reinvested” within approved districts that cannot exceed 75 acres in size and must be in an Urban Renewal Area.
On June 25, 2021, the board approved provisional funding for six reinvestment district applications. Final application materials fully meeting all the program’s requirements were due prior to Feb. 25. The cities of Fort Dodge and Urbandale/Des Moines (Joint 28E Board) submitted a pre-application during the 2021 annual filing window. Since that time, project representatives worked with IEDA staff to complete the final application for board review. Final application materials were received by the deadline, and today they received approval conditions subsequent on additional documentation.