Ann Wickman Center mum fundraiser doubles profits with the help of local community

TS Bank partnered with the Ann W. Wickman Child Development Center in their sixth annual mum fundraiser by purchasing $1,500 worth of mums to be delivered to clients and community members. With the help of two other local businesses and community members, the Ann W. Wickman Child Development Center doubled their sales from the previous year.
Two gallon mums from Canoyer’s Greenhouse in Griswold, were available for $22 each and colors were chosen at time of delivery and pick up on Thursday, Sept. 9. All proceeds from the sale went toward supplies and materials for the center.
“We appreciate all the help and support that we receive from TS Bank and their employees. This year TS Bank joined in our annual mum fundraiser, and bought $1500 worth of mums to hand out to their clients and community members, which we then challenged local businesses to do the same,” said Director of the Ann W. Wickman Child Development Center. “This helped us double our mum sales from last year, helping us to purchase supplies and materials for our classrooms. Thank you TS Bank for helping our child care facility by providing support and encouragement each year!”
Since 2016, TS Bank has donated over $14,000 to the Ann W. Wickman Child Development Center. TS Bank reinvests 10% of its net income annually; hosting educational events, partnering with local nonprofits and helping teach financial literacy. Additionally, TS Bank is proud supporter of youth development and community revitalization efforts.
To learn more about Ann W. Wickman Child Development Center or to make a donation, visit www.nishnavalleyymca.com.
About TS Bank: TS Bank’s mission is to Ignite Prosperity® in the communities it serves. Leading the resurgence of community banking, TS Bank reinvests 10 percent of their net income locally; hosting educational events and partners with local organizations and non-profits. TS Bank was chartered in 1923 and has $365 million in assets, along with the largest Iowa state-chartered C-Corp trust department west of Des Moines at nearly $218 million in assets named TS Prosperity Group. Locations include Treynor, Macedonia, Atlantic, Corning, Council Bluffs and Ames, Iowa. For more information visit tsbank.com.
About Ann Wickman Child Development Center: The Ann W. Wickman Child Development Center, operated by the Nishna Valley Family YMCA, provides high quality, affordable early child development education and care. The YMCA is a not-for-profit organization whose mission is to put Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind and body for all. For more information visit: www.nishnavalleyymca.com.